Every day we’re learning something new about our new bestie Lauren Phillips. Today, we learned that she used to have a very famous neighbour… Matt Damon.

When the team reached out to the star to see if he was keen to chat about life living alongside ‘Lozzie’ in Byron Bay, he jumped at the chance to give her a little roasting all the way from New York.

And she got the shock of her life!

It sounds like they have an awesome friendship – we’re a little jealous!

Listen below…

Advertisement

Advertisement