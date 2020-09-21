Ellen DeGeneres has returned to the screen, debuting the latest season of her talk show with an on-air apology.

Ahead of the show’s season 18 premiere, the TV show host’s opening monologue was posted on social media with the title: “Today we’re starting a new chapter”.

The seven minute videos sees the 62-year-old address allegations of a toxic workplace on set.

“How was everybody’s summer? Good? Yeah? Mine was great,” she joked, holding two thumbs up, before adding “super terrific.”

She continued, “There are a lot of things I want to talk about, I’ve been looking forward to addressing it all directly. And unfortunately, talking to people directly has been illegal for six months.

“As you may have heard this summer there were allegations of a toxic work environment at our show and then there was an investigation. I learned that things happened here that never should’ve happened.

“I take that very seriously, and I want to say I’m so sorry to the people who were affected.”

She then admitted that being referred to as the “kind” person all the time can be “a tricky position to be in.”

“Sometimes I get sad. I get mad. I get anxious. I get frustrated. I get impatient. And I am working on all of that. I am a work in progress.

“And I am especially working on the impatience thing… and it’s not going well because it’s not happening fast enough,” she joked.

“I take that responsibility for what happens at my show. This is The Ellen DeGeneres Show. I am Ellen DeGeneres.”

Watch the full clip here:

