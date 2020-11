Nine News reporter Peter Overton has revealed he has undergone surgery to remove a melanoma.

He tweeted a photo of himself post-surgery, writing: “I have fair skin & am vigilant re my skin checks every few months. My wonderful dermatologist spotted something unusual on my right temple-Melanoma.”

He added, “Surgery yesterday to remove it. I am a lucky fella. For those thinking about getting their skin checked. Do it. Now.”

Melanoma is the third-most commonly diagnosed cancer in Australia, with more than 16,000 victims in 2020.