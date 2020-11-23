What an incredible first season of SAS Australia it has been, the nation has been gripped!

So I expect nothing less than insanity tonight for the finale!

According to news.com.au, an ‘insider’ has revealed that more than one celebrity gets to the end of the course BUT only one is actually crowned the ‘winner’!

Imagine fighting your way through to the end and NOT winning, apparently those that did were considered and deemed “not fit for selection.”

The source said “Just because someone completes the course does not mean they will pass selection.”

So who’s left and who do you think will make it through?

Erin McNaught, Molly Taylor, Sabrina Frederick, James Magnussen, Merrick Watts, Nick ‘Honey Badger’ Cummins and Shannan Ponton!

Advertisement

Advertisement

There are a few names there that I saw going the whole way, but it’ll be interesting to see who will actually make it.

“They want to see who fits the mould; who has the right attitude, determination, and grit they’re looking for… The ultimate question the DS are asking themselves is – would we have you in our team; would we want you standing next to us in a war zone?”

I’m tuning in just to see multiple people get right to the end only to be rejected on national television! It’s like the last episode of the bachie!

Worst part is that there is no prize!

It’s been an honour watching you guys SAS Australia.