Tom Felton, who you will know from his role of the iconic Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter series, will be soon be appearing on Australian screens as the new face of UberEats.

The british actor has just been announced as the new frontman of UberEats ‘Get almost, almost anything’ television campaign, reminding Australians that almost, almost anything is enough.

This partnership meant the Felton had to travel down under to film the campaign and you bet we got the exclusive inside scoop of how it went down.

Lauren sat down to chat with him as he discussed his experience working in Australia, R U OK day and checking up on your mates, the behind the scenes of his UberEats campaign and much, much more.

See how he channels his wizardry magic in the UberEats video below.

Hear the full chat with Tom Felton on the Jase and Lauren podcast below.