Channel 7 has nabbed talent show The Voice from Channel Nine, with Sonia Kruger taking the role of host.
The Daily Telegraph is reporting the show will return with a ‘supercharged’ format.
The return of the same judges is still under question.
Seven CEO James Warburton told Daily Telegraph:
“Adding The Voice to our 2021 program slate is another brick in the wall of our content-led growth strategy of using proven, power formats,” he said.
“The Voice is a television megabrand that will deliver on our promise of more tent poles, audience growth and consistency across the year.”
