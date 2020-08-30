Channel 7 has nabbed talent show The Voice from Channel Nine, with Sonia Kruger taking the role of host.

The Daily Telegraph is reporting the show will return with a ‘supercharged’ format.

The return of the same judges is still under question.

Seven CEO James Warburton told Daily Telegraph:

“Adding The Voice to our 2021 program slate is another brick in the wall of our content-led growth strategy of using proven, power formats,” he said.

“The Voice is a television megabrand that will deliver on our promise of more tent poles, audience growth and consistency across the year.”

