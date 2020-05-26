Everyone has been talking about pubs reopening and footy getting underway again, but many of us have been asking ‘What about the movies?’

Australia’s cinemas closed their doors in March when lockdowns and social distancing rules came into effect around the country.

However, cinema chain Hoyts have thrown a bone to movie buffs who might be missing popcorn and choc bombs…and films, obviously.

Hoyts Australia shared a post on their Facebook announcing the reopening of their cinemas.

Hoyts operates 12 cinemas in Victoria – Broadmeadows, Eastland, Greensborough, Northland, Chadstone, Forest Hill, Highpoint, Victoria Gardens, District Docklands, Frankston, Melbourne Central and Watergardens.

While the National Association of Cinema Operators announced that it planned to reopen its cinemas by July 16, this carrot being dangled by Hoyts could mean that we’re back at the movies even sooner.

