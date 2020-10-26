There’s a new animated adventure now streaming on Netflix and you are going to want to watch it.

It’s called Over the Moon, and it’s from the same visionary artist behind such classics as The Little Mermaid, Aladdin and Beauty and The Beast.

Over the Moon tells the story of Fei Fei, a young girl with a dream to prove the existence of a legendary moon goddess. So she builds a rocket and flies the moon!

This story is just as incredible as Jennie Bewes, aka HELIJEN.

After quitting her career in 2018 to take on her new passion of flight, Jennie Bewes emerged as HeliJen, who has created her very own jet pack, and is on a mission to cross Australia using it!

Jen’s single biggest hope is that her adventures inspire others to find the courage to defy the perceived impossible in fulfilling their dreams too, just like Fei Fei does in Over the Moon.

Because time isn’t a luxury we can count on, and it’s too short not to be spending it on things that make us feel truly alive.

Over the Moon, now streaming, only on Netflix.