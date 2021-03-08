The world has been left gobsmacked after Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey went to air.

Their experience before leaving for Los Angeles as well as revelations of racism within the institution were confronting to hear as viewers, and it has raised many questions as to whether a Monarchy is relevant in the 21st Century.

On Tuesday morning, Jase & PJ compared their notes on the interview. Agreeing that The Queen had come off quite positively, they wondered whether the negative attitudes towards them had come from ‘background’ members in the family.

