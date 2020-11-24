Last night was the dramatic SAS Australia finale and it was… explosive… like literally explosive guys.

They saved the most intense challenges for last apparently, which makes sense but a CAR BOMB?!

Like we forecasted, more than one celebrity finished the course and that is a feat in itself… but did more than one celebrity make the cut off for SAS selection?

Only Merrick Watts, Sabrina Frederick, Nick ‘Honey Badger’ Cummins and James Magnussen made it to the end but JAMES GOT CUT!

Hold your head up high, James. You’ve done everyone proud! 🙌 #SASAustralia pic.twitter.com/qUxEyxRVDA — SAS Australia on 7 (@SASAust7) November 24, 2020

Imagine making it all the way to the end only to be told you’re not a winner because of… pretty much personal reasons!

Absolutely wild, but Australia is backing James-

You’re a winner in our eyes!

Congrats to everyone for the emotional and physical rollercoaster you just finished and for making some bloody good television.