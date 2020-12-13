Home Away actor Mick Innes has passed away at his home in Christchurch. He was 67 years old.

The news was confirmed by his cousin Geoff in a Facebook post, saying that he had “stepped off the mortal coil”.

“I’m going to miss our phone conversations and I know he’s going to be missed by many, love you Mick,” he said.

Innes died due to complications related to his battle with lung disease.

As well as his role on Home & Away, he was also known for his role in Super City and Hounds, as well as theatre.

He is survived by three children.

Advertisement

Advertisement