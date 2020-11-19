The 2020 season of Home And Away will reportedly come to an end in Australia on Monday, 30th November.

While the news hasn’t been officially confirmed by Seven, listings show that the dramatic finale will include a three-part episode from 7PM on 30th November. No episodes of the show are scheduled for the remainder of the week.

This would mean that the 2020 season had a total of 205 episodes, which is 20-25 less than previous years.

In March, production came to a halt due to COVID-19 lockdown regulations. The show did not air for three weeks at the time.

There has been no confirmation on the show’s return date for 2021, but it’s usually around late-January and early-February.

Buckle in, we’re in for a long wait.