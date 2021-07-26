Dieter Brummer, best known for portraying Shane Parrish on Home and Away, has passed away at 45.

The actor was found deceased during a welfare check at his Sydney home. His death is not being treated as suspicious.

Family friend Steve Comey shared the news on Facebook, writing: “Heartbreaking news. We have lost a free spirit. Vale Dieter Brummer. Way too young. Way too soon. My sincerest, deepest condolences to his beautiful sister Karlene and all of Dieters family & friends. Keep flying young fella.”

From 1992 to 1996, Brummer starred alongside Melissa George in Home and Away, and even took out the most popular actor Silver Logie in both 1995 and 1996.

He later appeared in various TV dramas including the Underbelly series, Rescue Special Ops, Winners and Losers and a stint on Neighbours from 2011 to 2012 as the character Troy Miller.

Between acting jobs, he worked as a window-cleaner and was running his own business.

Rest in Peace, Dieter.

If you or someone you know is struggling, please call Lifeline on 13 11 14. You’re not alone.