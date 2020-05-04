What do we need in this crazy world of isolation? More of Bella Swan and Edward Cullen’s vampire love story!

And boy, oh boy, has author Stephanie Meyer listened!

Prepare yourselves twihards, because we officially have another book in the Twilight series coming our way later this year.

Speaking on Good Morning America, author of the series that first took the world by storm in 2005, announced that the new book would be titled Midnight Sun and it’s due to be released on August 4.

JUST IN: 15 years after the first novel in the “Twilight” saga was released, author Stephenie Meyer is bringing readers back to Forks, Washington, with her new book, “Midnight Sun.” Find the details here: https://t.co/IHD4UfAkkI pic.twitter.com/ZY3ZqnBahG — Good Morning America (@GMA) May 4, 2020

Someone alert the Volturi because seriously we think we just died and came back to life as a freaking vampire!

The new addition to the Twilight story is set to be told from Edward Cullen’s (played by Robert Pattinson in the films) perspective while the original books were told through the eyes of Bella Swan (played by Kristen Stewart).

Stephenie Meyer said that she “wasn’t sure if it’s the right time to put this book out” due to the crazy time that the world is going through, but we think it’s PERFECT seeing as we all need new books to read to keep us entertained.

“But some of you have been waiting for just so, so long it didn’t seem fair to make you wait any more,” she added. Bless you Stephanie. Bless you.

This comes after a countdown was put on Meyer’s website for May 4, alerting fans that some sort of announcement was coming.

“There is so much more to his side of the story than there is to Bella’s in that first chapter,” Stephanie wrote in a blog post about Midnight Sun.

“After all, Bella only knows that an incredibly gorgeous boy is looking at her funny. Meanwhile, Edward is suffering through one of the most momentous days of his very long life.

“First there’s the shock and frustration of not being able to hear Bella’s thoughts, then the wild, monstrous reaction to her scent, followed by the incredible expenditure of self-control that it takes to not kill her … His side of Bella’s first day at Forks High School is a hundred times more exciting than her own.

“Though I didn’t have time to work on it right away, the idea of letting Edward have his chance to speak stuck with me.”

Now we only have one request left. PLEASE let there be another Twilight movie? We would love nothing more than to get Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner back together on screen!

And it seems everyone online agrees with us!

So ready to read #MidnightSun and I will not be shamed. pic.twitter.com/07ND4HEqAq — Jenny Lawson (@TheBloggess) May 4, 2020