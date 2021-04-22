Firstly… WHAT?

Secondly… BUT WHAT?

We’re getting a sequel to ‘How I Met Your Mother’ and it’s got a really creative name, ‘How I Met Your Father’, which is actually super funny and I like it as a sequel name.

It’s going to be starring Hilary Duff who’ll be playing the ‘Ted Mosby’ of the season, Sophie and we’ll be following the story of how she met her husband.

With 10 episodes ordered for Hulu, you can read the synopsis they’ve provided below.

“In the near future, Sophie is telling her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the year 2021 where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.”

With the phenomenon ‘Younger’ finishes up, it’s incredible that Duff has snagged another HUGE role in a show that’s sure to be a success.

Hopefully, they learn from the original show and write a PROPER ENDING THIS TIME.