Whilst we’ve seen our fair share of ‘Cinderella’ movies during our time, another remake is coming our way, this time with an all-star cast, so we’re not complaining!

Singer and songwriter Camila Cabello will lead as Cinderella, with the fabulous Billy Porter cast to make all her dreams come true.

We will also see the likes of Frozen’s Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver and Pierce Brosnan.

You can watch this all-star cast come together in September this year when the film is released on Amazon Prime Video.

Are you looking forward to another Cinderella movie?

