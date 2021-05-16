Okay firstly what? Secondly… WHAT?!

Amazon Prime Video is exclusively launching a brand new Cinderella starring the one and only Camila Cabello!

The musical features some of the best names in the business, with Idina Menzel, Pierce Brosnan and Billy Porter lined up on the cast with James Corden producing alongside some very talented people!

Prime Video is set to release the film across 140 countries in September this year!!

The musical will incorporate pop songs from contemporary artists and original songs by Camila and Idina?

Could it sound anymore MAGICAL?!

“Cinderella is a classic we all know and love, but this time with a modern unique twist and starring the sensational Camila Cabello and an all-star cast. Producer James Corden and the filmmaking team have taken this beloved fairytale and revamped it with a fresh, empowering perspective that will resonate with audiences and families around the world. We couldn’t be more excited for our global customers to sing and dance along to director Kay Cannon’s reimagination of this classic story,” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios.

This interpretation of the classic fairytale will flip the traditional story on its head, with our ‘Cinderella’ being a young ambitious woman and Billy Porter set to be some sort of Fairy Godmother character ‘Fab G’ who will help her make her dreams come true.

These first looks are giving me goosebumps, I can’t be more excited!