The trailer for Steven Spielberg’s first musical has been released and it’s a doozy!

‘West Side Story’, based on the 1957 Broadway show which later became the basis for the 1961 film, follows a modern day Romeo and Juliet, involved in New York street gangs. On the harsh streets of the upper west side, two gangs battle for control of the turf. The situation becomes complicated when a gang members falls in love with a rival’s sister.

Spielberg’s remake maintains the original 1950s New York setting and includes the classic songs by Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim, along with dancing based on the original choreography by Jerome Robbins.

The remake stars Ansel Elgort (Tony), Rachel Zegler (Maria), Ariana DeBose (Anita), David Alvarez (Bernardo), Mike Faist (Riff), Josh Andrés Rivera (Chino), Ana Isabelle (Rosalía), Corey Stoll (Lieutenant Schrank), and Brian d’Arcy James (Officer Krupke).

Rita Moreno, who starred as Anita in the 1961 adaptation of the 1957 musical, also stars in the reboot as Valentina. Her original adaptation won 10 Academy Awards in 1962, and Moreno won for her supporting role, becoming the first Latina actress ever to win an Academy Awards.

The musical alum added that this time around “the kids playing Latinos are Latinos,” something she is ecstatic about.

West Side Story opens in theatres in December, 2021.