After a break in production due to COVID-19, Apple TV+ has released its first trailer and premiere date for the highly anticipated second season of ‘Morning Wars’.
The critically-acclaimed drama, which stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, returns to the streaming service on Friday, 17 September 2021 with a 10-episode second season.
Here’s your first look at season two:
We don’t know about you but we are super excited for this!
