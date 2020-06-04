Let’s all have a minute silence for TikToker @onlychebbo who has given us an easy step by step tutorial on how to access KFC’s secret menu.

Apparently this so-called ‘secret menu’ has been around for over a year and it’s true…I’m sure we’ve all heard the tales BUT FINALLY we have a way to access it.

AND IT’S SO EASY.

JUST DOWNLOAD THE FU***** KFC APP and if you open to the order menu and swipe down and hold it’ll unlock a section called “secret menu”.

It was just an app? I COULD HAVE HAD A POPCORN CHICKEN SNACK PACK OR A TRIPLE STACKED BURGER IF I HAD JUST DOWNLOADED THE APP?

WILD.

You can watch the original TikTok here!

