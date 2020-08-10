With Bachie in Paradise out of the way, it’s time for the main meal of the year.
The Bachelor Australia 2020 starring ex-survivor contestant Locky Gilbert.
From the red carpet teasers, the man’s looking fiiine and the girls are looking gorgeous.
What’s not to like?
So here are all the contestant’s Instagram accounts so you can do whatever you need to do to figure out who you’re rooting for!
Bella Varelis – NSW
Marlaina McPhillips – NSW
Paige Royal – VIC
Leilani Vakaahi – NSW
Kristina Abramoff – WA
Nicole Campbell – NSW
Rosemary Sawtell – QLD
Irena Srbinovska – VIC
Gemma White – QLD
Areeba Emmanuel – NSW
Marguerite ‘Marg’ Zogoulas – VIC
Stephanie ‘Steph’ Harper – VIC
Laura Calleri – WA
Isabella ‘Izzy’ Maree – QLD
Juliette Herrera – NSW
Madelyn ‘Maddy’ Carver – TAS
Georgina Glass – TAS
Roxi Kenny – QLD
Zoe-Clare McDonald – QLD
Clare Lange – WA
Bella Colwell – NSW
Nadina Kodsi – VIC
Charley Bond – QLD