With Bachie in Paradise out of the way, it’s time for the main meal of the year.

The Bachelor Australia 2020 starring ex-survivor contestant Locky Gilbert.

From the red carpet teasers, the man’s looking fiiine and the girls are looking gorgeous.

What’s not to like?

So here are all the contestant’s Instagram accounts so you can do whatever you need to do to figure out who you’re rooting for!

Bella Varelis – NSW

Marlaina McPhillips – NSW

Paige Royal – VIC

Leilani Vakaahi – NSW

Kristina Abramoff – WA

Nicole Campbell – NSW

Rosemary Sawtell – QLD

Irena Srbinovska – VIC

Gemma White – QLD

Areeba Emmanuel – NSW

Marguerite ‘Marg’ Zogoulas – VIC

Stephanie ‘Steph’ Harper – VIC

Laura Calleri – WA

Isabella ‘Izzy’ Maree – QLD

Juliette Herrera – NSW

Madelyn ‘Maddy’ Carver – TAS

Georgina Glass – TAS

Roxi Kenny – QLD

Zoe-Clare McDonald – QLD

Clare Lange – WA

Bella Colwell – NSW

Nadina Kodsi – VIC

Headscarf for only after our relations

Charley Bond – QLD

 

 

 

 

bachie locky gilbert THE BACHELOR 2020