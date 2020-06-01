So Big Brother FINALLY starts next week and the full line up of the housemates has dropped.

With the shows revamp, obviously we need to do a little stalky-stalk of the people that have decided they want to be a part of it.

So if you’re gonna tune into Channel 7 on the 8th of June at 7.30pm for the first episode then go check out the cast below!

Allan, 31

“Allan is a high-achieving corporate salesman from Sydney who will do whatever it takes to win Big Brother.” according to Channel 7

Advertisement

Advertisement

Angela, 38

“Unapologetic and with strong opinions, Angela isn’t afraid to express herself. She had to fight to get where she is today “

Casey, 25

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Self-described bogan Casey…This creative, clumsy, self-deprecating free spirit says that growing up in Kalgoorlie gave her a country mindset”

Chad, 27 (WESTERN SYDNEY’S OWN)

Still a westie at heart, Chad wants his time on Big Brother to bring recognition to his roots in Sydney’s west.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Daniel, 28

“This big, tall, class clown who was terrible at footy turned to a career in real estate”

Danni, 34

Advertisement

Advertisement

Married mother-of-two Danni feels she’s going to bring the “real” to this reality competition.

Garth, 50

“Garth is a born showman. He loves attention and he loves to gossip but acknowledges this could be his downfall,”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hannah, 26

She’s even earned the nickname ‘Bulldozer’ because she’ll let nothing stand in the way of getting what she wants.

Ian, 25

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Growing up in the bush as an only child, Ian developed a fascination with ecology and biology,”

~Ian doesn’t seem to have instagram! NERD!~

Kieran, 21

“Kieran has already made a name for himself as “Adelaide’s worst driver”, racking up millions of views on social for his terrible but comedic attempts at learning to drive with his parents.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Laura, 25

“Born and raised in Melbourne with a Fijian and Australian background, Laura dropped out of school at 17 to pursue dancing and has never looked back”

Marissa, 62

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Sydney makeup artist Marissa is ready to show Australia that age is just a number!”

Mat, 30

“Country bloke Mat was born and raised in Broken Hill, or as he calls it, “God’s Garden.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sarah, 19

“Sarah is a 4’11” pocket rocket and Regimental Sergeant Major with the Australian Army Cadets.”

Shane, 39

Advertisement

Advertisement

“A born entertainer, funny and full of energy, Shane is aiming to use humour to get through any down times in the house.”

SooBong, 48

“Born and raised in Korea, the divorced father-of three is one of the happiest human beings you’ll ever meet.”

https://www.instagram.com/soobonghwang/

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sophie, 25

“Born in Germany and raised in Darwin, Sophie started to train as a gymnast from a young age”

Talia, 22

Advertisement

Advertisement

“people are usually shocked to discover this blonde beauty works in construction and was a homeowner at just 19”

Xavier, 23

“look past his boyish charm and laidback persona and you’ll find a deep-thinking paramedic with a kind heart.”

https://www.instagram.com/xavier_moly/

Advertisement

Advertisement

Zoe, 39

“Melbourne fun mum Zoe is a secondary school woodwork teacher who moonlights as a lifestyle blogger with her popular blog, ‘The Subtle Mummy.”

https://www.instagram.com/zoe_bbau/

And there you have it! You’re WELCOME.

Advertisement