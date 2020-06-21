Well here we go again! Apparently Mamma Mia!, the films dedicated to the music of ABBA, is getting a third instalment!

The OG film was released in 2008 starring Meryl Streep and Amanda Seyfried. It scored a second film, Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again, in 2018 heading back in time into the main character, Donna’s past.

And now the creator of the films has said that a third one might be on the way!

Judy Craymer, producer and co-creator of Mamma Mia! has said that the films were “mean to be a trilogy” hinting that more ABBA action is coming.

Speaking with Daily Mail, the 62-year-old said that she was supposed to be using this recent time in lockdown to develop plans for the third movie.

“I was meant to have been getting on with that [a third movie], in my head, during these months. But then I go hit with COVID fog,” Craymer said, admitting that she found it difficult to concentrate with everything going in on the world.

“I think one day there will be another film, because there’s mean to be a trilogy, you see. I know Universal would like me to do it.”

While we’ve already seen a lot of ABBA’s greatest hits featured in the first two films, Craymer said that the third could use new music due in September this year from band members Benny ad Bjorn.

So exciting! Make it happen please and thank you!