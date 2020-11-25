Keep it cool… it’s that time of year again where the world goes crazy but we’re not going to do that okay, Black Friday means nothing.

We’re going to calmly open up 3000 tabs and calmly scroll through the deals and calmly only buy things we really want or need.

Luckily we live in a world where the internet exists and we don’t have to leave the house so we’ve combined a little shortcut list for you to have on hand before the clock strikes midnight on Sunday.

Kogan

Kogan’s having their biggest sale of the year until tomorrow.

60% off homewares and appliances, up to 80% off fitness and exercise equipment, 30% off fashion and their TVs and entertainment systems are HEAVILY reduced.

Expedia

It’s time for a holiday and guess what? Expedia is dropping up to 30% off selected hotels until the 1st of December!

The Iconic

The Iconic is doing 30% from NOW until 11.59pm, Sunday 29th November.

Bondi Sands

Bondi Sands is also doing 30% off across their entire site and also ends midnight on Sunday.

Gorman

Have you always wanted a Gorman dress but never had the spare cash to drop on their dresses?

Well they’re doing 20% off In-Store and Online, they have some exclusions too so make sure you check before you check out.

Aveda

Aveda is doing 20% off across their site BUT what’s important to know is they’re also giving away a hair-prep kit completely free for orders over $65 in preparation for the Cyber Sales!

Catch

I don’t know what to tell you but… Catch literally has everything you could ever need.

So you should be excited when I say they’re doing 40% off selected items!

Reebok

Hell yeah, Reebok is doing 30% off their apparel and footwear AND they’re doing free shipping!

P.E Nation

P.E Nation has been taking over the nation and growing in popularity especially this year when we all wanted to lounge in sportswear at home.

Their 40% sale has already begun with free shipping AND free returns!

HP

Oh boy, if you’re excited about tech then you’ll love this.

Up to 37% off selected HP laptops and 40% off other selected desktops!

If you’re okay with a refurbished device they’re also discounted by 20%.

Koala

Lets make 2021 the year of GOOD SLEEP.

Koala’s mattresses have been a worldwide craze and they’re doing 20% off bedroom and living room ranges.

Nespresso

If you’re sleeping really well, then you’ll need something good to wake you up.

Nespresso will be slashing 15% off their accessories and the… *drum roll* ‘Aeroccino 3’.

Eligible purchases will also get you 60 FREE capsules – sign me up!

Good luck everyone & happy shopping!