Jase & PJ are on a mission to transport a single beer bottle from 2 Brothers Brewery from Moorabbin all the way to Brisbane. Jase’s Dad Paul is celebrating his 80th Birthday and what better way to celebrate than being able to share a beer (from a distance).

BUT we need your help to get it there… We’re recruiting a group of people to transport it up the country. If you’re able to help us transport the beer, without crossing state borders between Sydney to Brisbane let us know.

To help make the mission happen fill out your details below with where you’re able to pick up and drop off the beer.

(Note the beer must make it to Brisbane before Friday 5th June).