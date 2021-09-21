Have you ever bitten into a sushi roll and wondering why on earth their mayonnaise tastes like heaven?

Well, to be honest, I have no idea, their Japanese have perfected their recipe and bottled it up in the form of KEWPIE mayonnaise.

You can get bottles of Kewpie from Woolworths but now there’s a challenger in the market.

Heinz, famous for their tomato sauce, has entered the ring with their ‘Japanese Style’ mayonnaise.

Selling for 50cent cheaper, it boasts that it uses free-range egg yolks.

It’s good to have options, and I’ll taste it out of curiosity, but it’s gonna have to really wow my socks off for me to convert from a classic bottle of Kewpie.

