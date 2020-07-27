Do you remember this incredible story?

No Merger, a brand new podcast docu-series, delves into the truth behind one of the AFL’s biggest and most controversial moments.

Picture it. The entire Australian Football League was in a financial crisis, and was trying to broaden the game nationally.

Two of the game’s iconic teams Melbourne and Hawthorn found themselves in discussions about merging. It came as a massive shock to the entire footy community, creating severe tension between the clubs and their fiercely loyal supporters. It was emotion versus business.

What happened broke friendships and tarnished legacies forever.

Hear the untold stories of the failed merger from 1996. It captures the emotion and the backdoor dealings, leading into a historic vote night.

Subscribe and listen to this series, as it unravels new information and reveals the full story.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Featuring conversations with acclaimed footy journalist Mike Sheahan, former AFL CEO Ross Oakley, Hawthorn legend Jason Dunstall and Operation Payback leader Don Scott, and so many more, you will hear the truth and feel the raw emotion from 24 years ago.