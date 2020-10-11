Tim Tams are one of the most iconic biscuits to ever exist and with so many different flavours to choose from, we are absolutely spoilt for choice.

Now, Arnott’s have come out with a Dark Choc Chilli flavour and I can vouch for it, it’s quite good!

The packet has hit shelves at Woolies for $3.65 but it’s on special at the moment for $3.00!

We’ve given it a whirl and from experience, like a delicious sweetened dark chocolate… and then the chilli flavour kicks in. It’s a party in your mouth!

The new flavour is only available for a limited time so head to your local and snap it up!