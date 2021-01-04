It seems as if Channel 10 plan to slowly unveil the upcoming intruders over this premiere week of ‘I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Outta Here!’, but Abbie Chatfield might have accidentally given the game away!

The reality star and contestant on the show went and followed all her co-stars after the premiere on Sunday night… however she might have prematurely followed a couple.

Alongside everyone in the cast, Abbie also followed Real Housewife Pettifleur Berenger and celebrity chef Colin Fassnidge, both who have been rumoured to be part of the show!

The timing is suspicious, so I’m going to go ahead and assume we’ll be seeing those two on our screens very very soon!

The show did well ratings-wise for its first night, with over a million tuning in compared to the 980, 000 last year.

Will you be watching this season?