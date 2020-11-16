Harry Styles made history this month by becoming the first male to appear solo on the cover of ‘Vogue.’

His cover features him in a lace gown and blazer and, it’s Harry guys, he looks good.

It’s art.

Styles’s … well style has always been gender non-confirming and he’s become a fashion icon because of it, but he’s not the first male to do so.

Think Bowie, Iggy Pop, Kurt Cobain and Ezra Miller and many more!

Most of the world eats it up, however New York Times best-selling author Candace Owens was not having it.

“There is no society that can survive without strong men… The East knows this,” she tweeted, “Bring back manly men.”

There is no society that can survive without strong men. The East knows this. In the west, the steady feminization of our men at the same time that Marxism is being taught to our children is not a coincidence.

It is an outright attack. Bring back manly men. https://t.co/sY4IJF7VkK — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) November 14, 2020

She later tweeted to clarify what she meant…

Since I’m trending I’d like to clarify what I meant when I said “bring back manly men”. I meant: Bring back manly men. Terms like “toxic masculinity”, were created by toxic females. Real women don’t do fake feminism. Sorry I’m not sorry. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) November 16, 2020

She’s been bumping heads with celebrities who disagree with her, including the lives of Olivia Wilde, Jameela Jamil and even Elijah Wood!

Obviously she’s allowed her opinion but is she overlooking contemporary thoughts on masculinity or is she BLIND BECAUSE DAMN HARRY IS