Harry Styles made history this month by becoming the first male to appear solo on the cover of ‘Vogue.’

His cover features him in a lace gown and blazer and, it’s Harry guys, he looks good.

It’s art.

Styles’s … well style has always been gender non-confirming and he’s become a fashion icon because of it, but he’s not the first male to do so.

Think Bowie, Iggy Pop, Kurt Cobain and Ezra Miller and many more!

Most of the world eats it up, however New York Times best-selling author Candace Owens was not having it.

“There is no society that can survive without strong men… The East knows this,” she tweeted, “Bring back manly men.”

She later tweeted to clarify what she meant…

She’s been bumping heads with celebrities who disagree with her, including the lives of Olivia Wilde, Jameela Jamil and even Elijah Wood!

