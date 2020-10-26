You probably won’t recognise him by name unless you’re a SUPER FAN, but Harry Melling has admitted that he doesn’t get recognised as an adult because of his weight loss.

Now 31, Melling played Dudley Dursley in the Harry Potter series from 2001 to 2010.

Fun fact! Apparently he started losing the weight during the second last film and was almost recast in final film Deathly Hallows Part 2 but he wore a fat suit instead.

Melling has recently been in a film alongside Spiderman’s Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson ‘The Devil All The Time’ which is available on Netflix!

