We have no idea why we’re only finding out about this now but it seems that two of our favourite franchises of all time had one epic crossover.

Apparently the Wizarding World of Harry Potter and the Marvel Universe crossed paths and we didn’t even realise.

In the comic instalment of Marvel’s Excalibur story, our three main characters Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger actually make an appearance.

According to Screen Rant, the blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment took place in Excalibur #3 as the hero Juggernaut is running through London in order to catch his enemies.

As he runs down an alleyway, Juggernaut passes three kids, a dark haired boy with round glasses, a red haired boy and a girl with brown, curly hair.

The girl yells, “Harry!” as Juggernaut almost knocks him off his feet.

“What was that?!” exclaims the boy that we assume in Ron.

“Dunno – but I’m glad it’s not after us,” Harry replies.

Like we said, it’s a small cameo, but how freaking cool is that!

Although we don’t think we’ll be seeing it take place on screen anytime soon, seeing as Marvel and Harry Potter come from different studios.