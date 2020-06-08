With everything going on in the world right now there’s HEAPS of conversations happening about racism we’ve just been sleeping on.

And what has been more slept on than the fact that the only Chinese character in Harry Potter is NAMED CHO CHANG.

As a kid, none of us gave a hoot, it felt normal and “it was a different time” yadda yadda.

But we’re adults now and in the same way Apu had to leave the Simpsons, we should really talk about why Rowling felt the need to name Cho a name so similar to the racial slur “Ching Chong”.

Are people overreacting?

Chang is a common Chinese last name after all, but actress Katie Leung has shared her opinion.

She played Cho Chang in the Harry Potter film series and hit up twitter on Sunday with her thoughts.

So, you want my thoughts on Cho Chang? Okay, here goes…(thread) — Katie Leung (@Kt_Leung) June 7, 2020

I love how cho Chang is trending. Gotta get that one off my chest. Jk Rowling gave the one chinese character the name equivalent of ching Chong. Then that character ended up being a snitching ass square. And did literally nothing in the series but date people. — Kimmy The Pooh (@kimmythepooh) June 7, 2020

LEGIT. SHE WAS THE WORST.

NO ONE ON THIS PLANET LIKED CHO CHANG EVEN THOUGH SHE WAS SUPPOSEDLY ‘BELOVED’ IN THE BOOKS!

People online have some good points.

JK Rowling: Albus Percival Wulfric Brian Dumbledore also JK Rowling: Cho Chang — ☾ yt: itsdivya (@itsdivyag) June 7, 2020

Let’s hear some thoughts from Chinese and Korean people! What do you think?