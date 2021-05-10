You may recognise Hannah Gadsby as the comedian who brought the world ‘Nanette’.

Her strain of comedy is half TED talk, half-jokes and it’s quite the experience.

So when she’s announced that she’ll be taking her new show ‘Body of Work’ across the country for live performances we were jumping in joy!

Gadsby will be taking the show through Australia and New Zealand hitting up venues in Melbourne, Perth, Brisbane, Canberra, Newcastle, Darwin, Hobart, Launceston, Bendigo, Albury, Bunbury, Albany, Mandurah, Auckland and Wellington!

You may have noticed that Sydney isn’t on that list… but don’t fret!

Apparently, we’re getting ‘something special’ here in Sydney (the best city in the country) because we’re special.

“Here’s a bit of Hooray….I have a brand new show…it is called BODY of WORK…and I’ll be visiting all sorts of places across AUSTRALIA and NEW ZEALAND… I’m not traditionally an excitable person but…yep…I’m back on a real live stage. It’s nice,” she wrote on her Instagram.

You can grab dates and tickets here, which should go on sale later this week.

Sorry Sydney-siders you’ll have to wait a little longer.

Pre-sale tickets are available from Wednesday, 12 May,

Public tickets will go on sale at 9am, this Friday 14 May

