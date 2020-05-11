As the host of LEGO Masters, Hamish Blake is bound to be instilled with some extra creative energy and luckily, he’s got the perfect activity to unleash it – making birthday cakes for his kids.

When his super cute son Sonny asked for a birthday cake that looked like the Cave of Wonders from Aladdin, Hamish was up to the challenge. Oh, and did we mention Sonny insisted the eyes and mouth glow as per the film? AHHH!!

It was an overnight task, but Hamish grabbed his cake tools, his favourite adult beverage and got right down to business.

He had some interesting ways of putting the pieces together…

He was tired…

But he MADE IT!

Look how happy Sonny is!!!

It took Hamish over SEVEN HOURS to complete the cake, and he told Jase & PJ all about it on Monday morning.

