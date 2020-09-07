In the craziest story coming out of Tinseltown, Halsey and Cara Delevigne are reportedly dating.

This comes after it was also reported that their respective exes G-Eazy and Ashley Benson are dating.

Wild.

Halsey and G-Eazy called it quits in July, 2018 whereas Ashley and Cara split in May of this year.

However, The Sun is now reporting that Cara and Halsey are now an item.

“Cara has been hooking up with Halsey in the last few weeks and they’ve been having a laugh together,” a source told the publication.

“Neither of them are particularly keen to be tied down and they’re fine about seeing other people.

“It’s actually just funny to them that their exes are together now, and there’s no hard feelings.”

