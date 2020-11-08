First was her ‘vagina candle’ and now Gwyneth Paltrow has decided what her company needs to sell is a lamp… made of bread?

The ‘Batard Bread Lamp‘ is selling for $210.00 USD and it’s made of REAL bread coated in resin to preserve!

The bread lamp is fully-functional and the ‘materials’ include: bread flour, cake flour, salt, yeast, LED Lights, power cord with dimmer switch.

Measuring at 13″ long, 3.5″ wide and 3″ tall, the photos on the website don’t actually include a stand so I guess you just kind of… hold it?

The website states the lamp is “Handcrafted in Japan, this loaf-shaped lamp is made of actual bread (don’t worry, it’s thoroughly coated in resin to prevent any pests from getting at it) and a LED light that radiates a warm, comforting glow in whatever room it’s in.”

So what do you reckon? Want a bread lamp?

