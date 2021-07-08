Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are officially married, and since the big day, the newlyweds have been sharing stunning photos of the nuptials, including a sweet new snap of the family.

Stefani took to Instagram to share a beautiful family wedding photo of her and Blake with her three sons she shares with ex-husband (and Bush frontman) Gavin Rossdale, Kingston, 15, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 7.

(Seriously how much does Kingston look like his dad?)

Blake and Gwen tied the knot at Shelton’s Tishomingo, Oklahoma ranch on July 3rd. Stefani wore a gorgeous custom Vera Wang wedding gown, and a veil which had her son’s names, as well as Blake’s, embroidered on it.

The bride topped off the look with country-inspired white boots.

“It was incredible to be a part of such an important moment in their lives. The ceremony was a perfect blend of country and glamour, of course, just like Blake and Gwen,” Carson Daly, who officiated at the ceremony, said on the US Today show.

“The wedding, the best way to describe it, is it was perfectly them the whole weekend and the marriage itself. It was as elegant and refined and cool as Gwen is, and it was [as] country and down-home and fun as Blake is.”

