Finally! The Voice (U.S.) coaches are officially engaged!

Can you believe the pair have been dating for five years now? Where did the time go?

The unusual pairing, at the time, shocked fans from both parties, yet somehow, it worked and the chemistry radiating off the duo was undeniable!

This week, Gwen took to her Instagram to share the exciting news. She captioned a picture of the stunning ring with, “@blakeshelton yes please!”

In a moment so cute it’ll make you want to vomit, Blake replied, “Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020… And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES!”

Congratualtions to the new fiancé’s!

Advertisement

Advertisement