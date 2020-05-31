The new ‘block’ feature in the latest season of ‘The Voice’ is in full swing and has already caused some controversy.

After contestant Matt Gresham finished singing an emotional rendition of Lewis Capaldi’s ‘Bruises’, Guy was blocked from becoming his mentor.

“Okay it was me, I did it. I definitely pressed the block button. I did it with the best intention because that’s how much I love your voice. It came from the right place,’ Delta admitted.

However, the ‘Wings’ singer was moved to shock silence when Guy dropped the bombshell that he’s actually close friends with Matt.

“You don’t know this, but Matt’s a really good mate of mine. That’s why the block hurts, because we go way back together,” Guy explained – the look on his face was clearly NOT HAPPY!

“I seriously love you, and I know what you’re capable of… your voice is so full of storytelling, and so full of life experience… well done for doing this”, he said to Matt.

Delta might not be making friends with the other coaches BUT she is certainly making great choices when it comes to contestants…

Will Guy get Delta back with a ‘block’ of his own?

We’ll have to wait and see!