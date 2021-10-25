After the tragic events from the set of the movie “Rust” involving Alec Baldwin we wanted to understand more about how gun props work on a movie set.

Cameron Douglas, a Film Armourer from diggertactical.com.au, joined Jase & Lauren this morning to give information about what protocols are followed when using guns on film sets and how something like this could happen.

It’s a really fascinating chat about the protocols around using prop guns on set as well as what should have happened and who may be held accountable.

Hear the full chat: