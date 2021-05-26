This is the best news you can get today, I’m giving you a hot tip on how to get FREE GRILL’D BURGERS on National Burger Day which is this Friday!

May 28th is gonna see SEVEN THOUSAND 100% Natural Aussie burgers to Grill’d lovers across the country.

Stores in Australia are going to be surprising their customers with random acts of kindness and giving people free burger gift vouchers.

Simon Crowe, Grill’d Founder, said: “Even though we treat every day as National Burger Day, we wanted to mark this Friday as an occasion to celebrate our Grill’d supporters that make it all possible for us. We can’t wait to show our appreciation to our local communities by surprising people with free burgers made with love that we hope will bring joy to our valued customers.”

National Burger Day is the PERFECT occasion to try Grill’d’s new Healthy Fried Chicken (HFC) Burgers because they are good… trust me. They’re really good.

If you’re lucky enough to get a voucher just know you gotta use them to dine-in only!

Other than that.. HAPPY EATING!

