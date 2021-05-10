The award-winning, long-lasting medical drama has been going for a total of 17 years, and today it was announced they would go for another year and have been renewed for Season 18!

Earlier this year, series producer Shonda Rhimes discussed that she set up this season to be used as a series finale and would decide after contract negotiations with series lead Ellen Pompeo, whether to finish at season 17 or push forward another season.

Ellen Pompeo (who plays Meredith Grey) revealed that she would “continue the show as long as the fans and series producer Shonda Rhimes are passionate about it continuing.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Grey’s Anatomy Official (@greysabc)

Pompeo currently earns approximately $600,000 USD per episode, making her the highest-paid actress on a drama series, with an annual salary upwards of $20M.

The renewal announcement comes just days after one of the main actors, Jesse Williams (Jackson Avery), revealed he would be leaving the season and not renewing his contract.

Advertisement

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jesse Williams (@ijessewilliams)

Whilst we have seen almost a complete cast change since the start of the series 17-years ago, Season 18 will see the renewal of contracts for two other main actors who have stayed since the series start including, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Grey’s Anatomy Official (@greysabc)

So if you were anything like us and getting sad with the potential end of a 17-year-old show, not to stress, we get one more year (and hopefully more!)

Advertisement