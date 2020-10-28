We’re mere weeks away from the season 17 premiere of Grey’s Anatomy.

The season has been hotly anticipated because it’ll be including a COVID-19 plot line into the story arc.

However, in absolutely tragic news, this COULD potentially be the last season.

Ellen Pompeo stated in her cover story for Variety, alongside co-star Debbie Allen, show runner Krista Vernoff and Director Chandra Wilson, what do expect from the show.

“We don’t know when the show is really ending yet. But the truth is, this year could be it…”

“I don’t take the decision lightly. We employ a lot of people and we have a huge platform… And I’m very grateful for it. You know, I’m just weighing out creatively what we can do. I’m really, really, really excited about this season. It’s probably going to be one of our best seasons ever. And I know that sounds nuts to say, but it’s true.”

Pompeo tried to keep it light but damn… that sounds really final to me!

