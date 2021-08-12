Last week, Jase & Lauren were locked in a room to get to know each other a little better. All sorts of topics came up and at around question 75, Lauren dropped one cheeky tidbit…

She once had a sex dream about TV presenter Grant Denyer!

Lauren swore she would never meet Grant after the crazy dream and begged Jase to never bring the ‘Family Feud’ star on the show, however he simply couldn’t resist stitching her up.

Listen to hear what happened when Grant called into the studio live on air to surprise Lauren!

