Kyle and Jackie O have been chatting about it on air for a while, but finally we’ve got our first glimpse at their highly anticipated 60 Minutes Interview.

The Channel Nine program posted a teaser of the upcoming episode last night, showing off various parts of Kyle and Jackie’s interview with good friend Karl Stefanovic.

Now, you might remember Kyle and Jackie O both telling us on air that Karl managed to make both of them cry. But we’re warning you, you’re going to need the tissues too!

Yep, this interview looks emotional as heck, and that’s just from the trailer, as we dive into 20 years of Kyle and Jackie O, their personal lives and what the future holds for them.

But of course, there’s also lots of laughs and good memories in between.

Check out the teaser for yourself in the video above.

And make sure you’re tuning into the episode when it airs this coming Sunday night, May 24, on Channel Nine straight after The Voice.