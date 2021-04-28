Fan favourites from Gogglebox Tim and Leanna have taken to their joint Instagram account to share some of the racial abuse that they have been subject to online.

Tim and Leanne shared an emotional Instagram story titled “Words are weapons”, including one racist comment they received on their account.

“We just received this message. This is the reason I now fully manage our IG and FB. This is why Leanne has quit social media”, Tim wrote in the Instagram story.

“How much hurt and trauma must someone have gone through for them to lash out at someone because of the colour of their skin, because of who they love, because of wanting to live their authentic self?

The pair are now into their fifth season on the show, Tim works for an LGBTQI+ charity, while his sister Leanne runs a signage design business.