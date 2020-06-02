Glee’s Samantha Ware has accused Lea Michele of making her life a “living hell” while filming the show.

Michele, who played glee club member Rachel, posted a tweet in support of the Black Lives Matter movement on Saturday.

Ware responded two days later, quoting Michele’s tweet and claiming that her co-star made her “first TV gig a living hell”.

The actor, who had a guest role as a glee club hopeful Jane Hayward, also claimed that Michele threatened to…*ahem* soil her wig.

“I believe you told everyone that if tou [sic] had the opportunity your would “sh*t in my wig!” amongst other traumatic microagressions that made me question a career in Hollywood,” Ware wrote on her Twitter.

LMAO REMEMBER WHEN YOU MADE MY FIRST TELEVISON GIG A LIVING HELL?!?! CAUSE ILL NEVER FORGET. I BELIEVE YOU TOLD EVERYONE THAT IF TOU HAD THE OPPORTUNITY YOU WOULD “SHIT IN MY WIG!” AMONGST OTHER TRAUMATIC MICROAGRESSIONS THAT MADE ME QUESTION A CAREER IN HOLLYWOOD… https://t.co/RkcaMBmtDA — SAMEYAAAAAA (@Sammie_Ware) June 2, 2020

Interestingly, Ware’s fellow cast members threw their support behind her.