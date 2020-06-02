Glee’s Samantha Ware has accused Lea Michele of making her life a “living hell” while filming the show.

Michele, who played glee club member Rachel, posted a tweet in support of the Black Lives Matter movement on Saturday.

Ware responded two days later, quoting Michele’s tweet and claiming that her co-star made her “first TV gig a living hell”.

The actor, who had a guest role as a glee club hopeful Jane Hayward, also claimed that Michele threatened to…*ahem* soil her wig.

“I believe you told everyone that if tou [sic] had the opportunity your would “sh*t in my wig!” amongst other traumatic microagressions that made me question a career in Hollywood,” Ware wrote on her Twitter.

Interestingly, Ware’s fellow cast members threw their support behind her.

