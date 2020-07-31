Rivera was buried in Los Angeles after her body was recovered in Lake Piru.

Just 2 weeks after the actress and mother of 4-year-old son, Josey, was confirmed dead, the Glee alum was laid to rest at Forest Lawn Memorial Park cemetery in Hollywood Hills, Calif. E! News reports.

A search first began for the missing star on July 8 after she failed to return a hire boat to the facilities following her three-hour rental booking.

After an extensive 5 day search, the 33 year-old’s body was found. She was survived by her 4-year-old son, Josey, unharmed and wearing a life vest while alone on hire boat.

Her ex-husband and father of Josey, Ryan Dorsey shared a moving message son Instagram:

“Life is all about good times and bad times,” he continued, “but with Josey it makes the bad a little less so because a part of you will always be with us. He’ll never forget where he came from. We miss you. We will always love you.”

