Glee star Naya Rivera is missing and “feared dead” after her son was discovered alone on a boat in Lake Piru, California.

According to FOX LA reporter Stephanie Stanton, “Rivera [went] missing on Lake Piru after she and her 4-year-old son went for a boat ride. The child was found asleep on the boat. Their vehicle, a black Mercedes G Wagon found in the parking lot with her purse inside.”

***BREAKING*** Glee actress Naya Rivera missing on Lake Piru after she and her 4 year-old son went for a boat ride. The child was found asleep on the boat. Their vehicle, a black Mercedes G Wagon found in the parking lot with her purse inside. @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/AklZkimbKl — Stephanie Stanton (@Newzysteph) July 9, 2020

CBS Los Angeles report that the child was unharmed and told investigators that they both went swimming but “his mother never got back into the boat”.

More to come.